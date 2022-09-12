Two men were arrested after they tried to steal personal lubricant, dog collars, and a bouquet of flowers.
On Sept. 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Walmart for a pair of alleged shoplifters. Employees said Corey and Barry Newberry failed to scan a dog collar, a leash, a bottle of KY Jelly, and a bouquet of flowers. Corey fled in a blue Chevrolet while Barry cooperated and was escorted to the Asset Protection office. The vehicle Corey was driving was pulled over and the man was arrested for driving under suspension, taxes due state and no insurance. He and Barry were arrested for petit larceny and they were both booked on tribal charges.
On Sept. 9, Lt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol in the area of Water Avenue when he observed Summer Eastham sitting on the trail. The woman was flailing her arms around her head and appeared to be under the influence. Eastham claimed she hadn't used methamphetamine recently but Qualls spoke with the woman the day before and she didn't have exaggerated movements in her arms, hands, or facial features. Eastham was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Blackhawk Liquor on Sept. 3 in regard to a man who stole beer. An employee said Mareco Hall walked out of the store without paying for the beer and he was walking north up an alley. Donnell spotted the man and could see him drinking the beer he allegedly stole. Hall was arrested for petit larceny and booked in to jail.
