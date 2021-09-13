A man supposedly consumed a bottle of vodka before EMS personnel arrived to help him.
On Sept. 11, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to KFC on a report of an intoxicated person. Cherokee Nation EMS personnel were with Gordon Jones, who was drunk and refused medical treatment. EMS stated Gordon had just consumed a bottle of vodka. Gordon was arrested and transported to jail for public intoxication.
Officer Robert Jones was on patrol in the area of Crestwood Drive and Muskogee Avenue on Sept. 10 when he noticed an intoxicated man. Jose Trejo tried to jump a ditch on the side of the road, only to fall into the wastewater grate. Jones said Trejo wasn't able to follow instructions and he was transported to jail for public intoxication.
On Sept. 11, Sgt. Matt Frits was on routine patrol just after 2 a.m. when he saw a man who was sleeping on a bench in front of Dano's. Frits was able to awake an intoxicated William Joseph Conrad. The man couldn't follow instructions and was arrested for public intoxication.
