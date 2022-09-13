A man told police he didn't know where he got counterfeit $10 bills.
On Sept. 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to All Store after a customer tried to pay with counterfeit money. A witness said Jaden Kinney tried to purchase a shelf for $3 with a "funny-looking" $10 bill. Employees determined the bill was fake and told police Donnell Kinney was still in the store. Kinney claimed he wasn't aware the bill was fake; however, he had 10 counterfeit bills in his possession. He said he didn't know where he got them. He then said he got the money from an unknown man he did work for. Kinney was arrested for possession of forged notes or currency and banned from All Store.
Officer Chris Smith was called to Felts Park on Sept. 7 after a woman allegedly stole a purse at Boomerang Diner. Smith arrived to find the victim yelling at Angela Lyons for taking the purse. Lyons denied taking the purse several times, and Smith noticed she appeared intoxicated. Lyons was arrested for public intoxication, theft, and a warrant. Lyons eventually told Smith the purse was in a trash can at the courthouse. Smith was unable to find the purse.
On Sept. 9, Sgt. Matt Frits responded to Walmart on a report of a juvenile who shoplifted. The suspect was seated in the Asset Protection office and Frits recognized him as 18-year-old Eric Andrews. Employees said Andrews concealed merchandise down his pants and attempted to walk out of the store. Andrews was arrested and booked for petit larceny.
Ashley Green was arrested Sept. 5 after she allegedly tried stealing tinsels at Walmart.
