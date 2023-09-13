Tahlequah Police Department officers arrested a woman at a local hotel on Aug. 31 after she reportedly assaulted a relative who criticized her parenting skills.
According to reports, police responded to Oak Hill Inn and Suites, where the witness said his sister pushed his daughter in the laundry room of the hotel. He told police his daughter confronted his sister for spanking her own son, which caused the suspect to push his daughter. The victim reportedly had a scrape on her elbow and a small cut on her wrist. She told authorities she wanted to pursue charges against her aunt. When questioned by authorities, the suspect told police she was disciplining her son in the laundry room when her niece came in and began to insult and criticize her as a mother. She told police she tried to leave the laundry, but her niece followed her and continued to criticize her. She then pushed her niece and her brother, and came over and pushed her against a wall. She was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where she was booked for assault and battery.
On Aug. 31, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Tahlequah man who reportedly stole more than $92 worth of Walmart merchandise. He was transported to the city jail and booked for petit larceny.
A Wyoming man was arrested on Sept. 1 by Officer Thomas Donnell for disturbing the peace and obstruction at Walmart. He was transported to the city jail and booked.
Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Tahlequah man on Sept. 1 for trespassing after he attempted to break into a residence. He was taken to the city jail, where he was booked.
After punching a vehicle on Sept. 2, Officer Bruce Gower arrested a Tahlequah man and took him to the city jail, where he was booked for public intoxication and malicious injury to property.
Responding to a shoplifting call at Love’s Country Store on Sept. 6, Lt. Bryan Qualls arrested a Tahlequah man who reportedly stole two packs of cigarettes and a pack of Zig-Zag marijuana rolling papers. He was transported to the city jail, where he was booked for petit larceny.
On Sept. 7, Office Caleb Murray arrested a local woman for public intoxication after she was reportedly involved in an altercation at Rodeway Inn. She was transported to the city jail, where she was booked.
Responding to a domestic on Sept. 7, Lt. Matthew Frits arrested a male suspect on tribal charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
