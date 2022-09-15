A man broke into a house, where he consumed several bottles of alcohol.
On Sept. 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim was called to West Downing Street due to a residential alarm. Officers found the front, side, and garage doors closed and locked. Officer Michael Cates climbed a wooden fence that encompassed the back yard and found Levi Scott Rogers walking out of the house. Rogers wouldn't comply to Cates' commands and resisted when he was being arrested. EMS personnel were called after Rogers was injured while being arrested. The homeowner arrived and looked over the residence. Swim said it appeared Rogers consumed several bottles of wine and liquor while he was inside. Rogers was transported to Northeastern Health System for a cut to the back of his head. He was then booked into jail for burglary, violation of protective order, and resisting arrest.
Officer Lane Cobb responded to Walmart on Sept. 9 after an alleged shoplifter was about to exit the store. The man walked out of the store and wouldn't cooperate with employees and Cobb stepped in and escorted him to the Asset Protection office. Employees said Randall Faucher concealed a radar detector in his jacket and failed to pay for it. The man was arrested and transported to jail, where officers found a baggie of a crystal-like substance on his person. Faucher was booked petit larceny, trespassing, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and a warrant.
Officer Dylan Harman was called to Walmart on Sept. 10 after Stephen Westphal didn't pay for merchandise he concealed on his person.
