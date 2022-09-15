A 21-year-old assaulted his mother because he allegedly wanted to go back to Texas instead of staying in Tahlequah for a night.
On Sept. 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele responded to Days Inn to investigate a domestic that occurred in the parking lot. The victim said Keimodrean Flowers assaulted her and ran off before Keele got there. Keele noticed several injuries to the victim and advised other officers whom they were looking for. The woman said she and her son came to Tahlequah to watch the Northeastern State University football game and ate at Chili's. She said they decided to get a hotel instead of driving back to Texas, and that's when Flowers became upset. The man reportedly said he would "tear up" Chili's and "tear up" the hotel. Officer Bo Smith made contact with Flowers and brought him to Keele's location. Flowers claimed he never hit his mother and that she hit herself in the eye. A witness to the incident said it was Flowers who was the aggressor. Flowers was transported to jail and booked for domestic assault and battery.
Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to the Beauty College on Sept. 9 in reference to a disturbance. A woman said she was talking with her friend when Janel Terrell walked up and appeared upset. She said Terrell was screaming and eventually left. Smith was speaking with the woman when he heard a woman screaming. Terrell was found lying in some bushes nearby. The woman appeared intoxicated and was arrested for public drunkenness after a field sobriety test.
Officer Chris Smith responded to Walmart Sept. 11 for a woman who was seen trying to steal $85 worth of merchandise. Employees said Heather Chuculate concealed clothing items in a purse she selected. She made her way to self-checkout and only paid for a pair of shoes. Chuculate reportedly left the stolen merchandise at the entrance of store before she fled in a black Jeep. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pulled the vehicle over and Chuculate was arrested. The next day, Smith saw a city complaint on a woman for trespassing at Walmart. The woman was the driver of the Jeep.
On Sept. 3, Officer Thomas Donnell was called to Walmart after a man tried taking a dog leash. Employees said David Burns removed the dog leash from its packaging and put the leash on his dog. Burns went through self-checkout and didn't pay for the item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.