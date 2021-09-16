A man claimed he was held hostage by medical staff and force-fed glass by officers and deputies.
On Sept. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Stepp Mobile Home Park for a mental health patient. Cobb was informed Jonathan Keys was violent but didn’t have weapons, and he threatened to kill himself. Keys was sweating profusely and became paranoid. He told Cobb someone fed him glass and told him he had six months to live. Keys also said someone was going to give him $1 million, but he couldn’t tell Cobb who the person was. Based on Keys' demeanor, Cobb believed the man was under the influence of methamphetamine. Keys admitted to smoking the drug an hour before Cobb arrived. Cherokee Nation EMS evaluated Keys and transported him to Northeastern Health System. Dispatch advised Cobb to come back to the hospital to speak with Keys a few hours later. Keys called 911 from the hospital and claimed he was being held hostage by staff, and that TPD officers and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies force-fed him glass. Keys became agitated while speaking with Cobb. Keys said he was going to call 911 to request a different officer, but Cobb advised if he did so, he would be arrested for misuse of a 911 line. Keys then said Cobb owed him $1 million and that he would sue him. Keys threatened to kick the officer in the face. Medical staff said Keys was medically cleared and he was arrested. Keys was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for threatening to perform acts of violence, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Tinajeros on Sept. 11 on a report of a naked man loitering. Ben Adair was wrapped in a sheet and sitting in the parking lot. Adair claimed although his dad was quick, he had been beheaded, and he didn’t want to get punched. Adair was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail. His father turned out to be unharmed when officers checked on him.
On Sept. 11, Officer Jones was on patrol when he saw truck traveling without operating headlights. The officer conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of First State Bank and made contact with Erica McGregor, who stated she didn’t have her driver’s license. McGregor was arrested for a warrant and told Jones she had a pipe stuffed down her pants, and a “dab” in her purse. Jones searched the vehicle and found 7 grams of marijuana, a set of scales that had a sticky substance on the weight plate. A rubber container with a black-sticky substance and four pipes were inside McGregor’s purse. McGregor was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana without a valid prescription, and possession of paraphernalia. The sticky substance on the weight plate tested positive for heroin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.