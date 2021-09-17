Officers made three arrests in one day for individuals who were allegedly drunk in public.
On Sept. 15, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to West Ross Street and South Muskogee Avenue on a report of an intoxicated woman who was walking. Dispatch advised the woman had only one shoe on. Qualls arrived in the area and found Anita James on the south side of Ross Street. James' appeared drunk and stated she had a four-, five-, or six-pack of beer. James was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to EZ Mart on Sept. 15 in regard to a man who was passed out behind the store. Scott arrived to find Leroy Soap speaking with EMS personnel. EMS advised Soap was intoxicated and refused medical treatment. Soap was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On Sept. 15, Officer Michael Cates made contact with Jose Trejo, who was walking on Park Hill Road. The man was unsteady on his feet and claimed he hadn't consumed alcohol prior to making contact with Cates. Trejo wouldn't follow instructions during a field sobriety test and was arrested for public drunkenness.
