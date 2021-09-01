A man who was allegedly intoxicated told officers he passed out while defecating at a local business.
On Aug. 30, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Harbor Freight Tools in regard to an intoxicated man. Dispatch advised the man locked himself inside the bathroom and refused to open the door. Employees pointed the officer toward Stephen Newman, who was leaning up against the shelves in an aisle. Newman exuded a strong odor of alcohol and appeared to be drunk. Cobb asked him why he locked himself in the bathroom, and Newman said, “I passed out in the bathroom while taking a poop.” Newman admitted to drinking alcohol throughout the day. He was arrested and transported to jail, where he was booked on charges of public intoxication.
On Aug. 29, Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to X-Press Stop on report of a stolen vehicle. Dispatch advised the vehicle was a silver Chevrolet truck with front-end damage. Ricky Stafford said he parked his truck to get gasoline and went inside the store to buy a drink. Stafford said his truck was gone, and a woman stated Aaron McCool took it. Scott looked at video footage and saw McCool steal the truck. Scott was stopped at the intersection of Choctaw Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass hours later and spotted the stolen truck with a different license plate. Scott conducted a traffic stop and ordered both occupants to get on the ground. Danny Hodge Jr. was driving and complied. The passenger was Price Jones and he refused to get on the ground. Additional officers arrived and both men were detained. Hodge said he didn’t know the vehicle was stolen because he got it from a man and a woman. He said the pair told him to drop the truck off at an undisclosed location. Hodge didn’t have a valid driver’s license and was arrested for the offense and for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jones was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, and the vehicle was picked up by Stafford. On Aug. 30, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Elkins informed Scott that the Grand River Dam Authority Police was in contact with McCool near Sonic. McCool was booked for grand larceny.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood responded to the Tahlequah Terrace apartments on Aug. 30 in regard to a man who was trespassing. Leatherwood arrived to find Anthony Drywater watching Lt. Scott driving nearby. Drywater ducked and ran around the building as Leatherwood exited his patrol vehicle and yelled for him to stop. A foot pursuit ensued, and the officer caught up with Drywater by a trailer park. Leatherwood searched the man and found methamphetamine and two syringes. Drywater had four more syringes inside his backpack. Drywater was taken to Adair County for tribal charges of trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of a control dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Aug. 25, Officer Michael Cates noticed a vehicle turn onto First Street without signaling and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, James Center, exited the vehicle as Cates pulled up behind it. Cates knew Center didn’t have a valid driver’s license and asked him why he was driving. Center said he was dropping off a desk at Habitat for Humanity at 1:30 a.m. Center also stated he had marijuana inside the vehicle, but didn’t have his medical card with him. Cates found more marijuana inside the vehicle and claimed he was transporting for a man who owned a local dispensary. The owner told the officer he didn’t give Center permission to transport or have the marijuana. Center was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of marijuana, and transportation of marijuana.
