A habitual shoplifter was finally caught when she tried to steal several items of candy.
On Aug. 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray responded to Walmart to arrest Sarah Price for shoplifting. Employees said Price underrang the items and was escorted back inside the store. Gray was advised that Price allegedly shoplifted five times before she was finally caught on this day. Price was transported to jail and booked for petit larceny.
On Aug. 20, Officer Gray was dispatched to Walmart after a woman allegedly tried stealing $200 worth of merchandise. Employees said they watched as Linda Stowers concealed makeup items in a makeup bag she selected. The woman placed jewelry in her mouth and hid more jewelry with boxes of cereal in her shopping cart. Stowers failed to scan items at the self-checkout and didn't pay for any of them after the Walmart gift card was declined. Stowers was escorted to the Asset Protection office and then to jail for petit larceny.
Officer Chris Smith met with Antonia Smallen and a man Aug. 14 on East Downing Street. The man had a warrant but Smith was unable to find a copy of it. Smallen appeared intoxicated and was arrested for public intoxication.
