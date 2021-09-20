A woman claimed she was assaulted and then had to be placed in a restraint chair in jail.
On Sept. 13, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to assist Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Kane Wyatt. Dispatch advised Wyatt was flagged down by someone who stated a woman was screaming for help at the intersection of Muskogee Avenue and Ross Street. Wyatt was on contact with Ashley Adair, who he said was screaming for help. Adair said she was assaulted by a man she didn’t know. She gave the officers the name of a man and described him. However, the officers knew of the person Adair claimed who assaulted her, and the description didn’t match. Dispatch advised Adair had warrants and Qualls advised her she was being arrested. Adair became uncooperative and a brief struggle ensued. She was eventually arrested and continued to pull away from officers. Qualls found a baggie of marijuana lying in the area of where Adair had been arrested. She claimed she had applied for a medical marijuana card, but had not received it. Adair was transported to jail where she refused to cooperate with staff and was placed in a restraint chair. She was booked on tribal charges of resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and the warrant.
Sgt. Matt Frits responded to East Downing Street on Sept. 7 in regard to a possible auto burglary. Dispatch advised Jeffrey Kowaleski found Georgina Baldridge, who appeared to be asleep in the driver seat of his truck. Frits arrived to find Baldridge alert and speaking with Kowaleski. Baldridge had an odor of alcohol on her person and slurred her speech. She was detained at the time and Kowaleski said there was nothing missing from his truck. He also told the officer he didn’t want to pursue charges of third-degree burglary against Baldridge. Baldridge was arrested for public drunk and booked on tribal charges.
On Sept. 16, Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol in the area of Ross Street where he saw a vehicle in front of him with a defective light. Scott conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Paris Pierce, who appeared under the influence. Joshua and Autumn Reynolds and Cleo Gomez were passengers inside the vehicle. Pierce was told to exit the vehicle and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. Scott could also smell an odor of alcohol coming from Pierce and performed a field sobriety test. She was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, defective vehicle, and no insurance. Dispatch advised both Reynolds and Gomez had tribal warrants through Cherokee Nation. All three were arrested but Gomez and Autumn were released due to Cherokee Nation not wanting to transport them to a different facility. Pierce was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under the influence of drugs, no insurance, and defective equipment.
Lt. Scott responded to Walmart on Sept. 14 in regard to a man who tried to steal a pair of gloves. Employees stated Matthew Murray failed to ring up the gloves and seven grocery items. Scott met Murray outside of the store and escorted him back inside. Murray gave Scott the gloves as the two were walking to the Asset Protection office. Murray was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing.
