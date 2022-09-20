Officers were kept busy last week with intoxicated drivers and drunks who had passed out.
On Sept. 14, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was dispatched to Phillips 66 on West Fourth Street due to a suspicious vehicle parked at the gas pumps. Cobb arrived and found Raymond Thornhill sitting in the driver's seat. Thornhill said he was waiting for the store to open and he was parked for a few hours. Cobb said that there were several indicators the man was intoxicated, and he was asked if he was drinking. Thornhill held up an unopened soda and explained that he "cracked it open." Cobb assumed the man meant he had cracked open a bottle of whiskey that he could see on the floorboard. Thornhill then told the officer he was parked next to the gas pumps because he ran out of fuel. Thornhill was arrested after a field sobriety test and a search of his vehicle. Cobb noticed an altered temporary tag that was underneath an Oklahoma tag. Dispatch advised the tag belonged to the vehicle, and it expired in 2019. Thornhill was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of actual physical control.
Officer Raquel Reed was stopped at a red light Sept. 17 in the area South Muskogee Avenue when she noticed a truck partially out in the intersection. Reed followed behind the vehicle and could see it veer over the center line several times. The truck turned onto the Bertha Parker Bypass and accelerated. Reed conducted a traffic stop and met with an intoxicated Juanelo Zarate-Padilla. The man said he was coming from the casino and denied consuming alcohol. Padilla was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and no valid driver's license.
On Sept. 18, Officer Robert Jones was called to South State Street because of an intoxicated man who was passed out in the front yard of a residence. Leroy Soap was lying beside the porch and had dried blood on his head and nose. The man was unable to stand due to being intoxicated and needed assistance from Jones. The homeowner said he wanted Soap removed from his property. Soap was therefore taken to jail and booked on tribal charges of public drunkenness.
