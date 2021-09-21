A supposedly intoxicated driver almost backed into an officer’s vehicle during a traffic stop.
On Sept. 18, Officer Raquel Reed was on patrol when she noticed a Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed. The same vehicle was reported to dispatch earlier for being suspected of drunk driving. Reed watched as the vehicle drove up onto the sidewalk and she conducted a traffic stop. The driver put the vehicle in reverse and was close to hitting Reed’s patrol unit before stopping. Paige Desirea O’Neal was arrested for driving under the influence and struggled with Reed when she was asked to exit the vehicle. O’Neal was booked on charges of driving under the influence, no insurance, transporting an open container, obstruction, taxes due state, and failure to maintain lane of travel.
Officer Robbie Bacon responded to West Willis Road on Sept. 18 in regard to an intoxicated man stumbling in the roadway. Dispatch advised the man was wearing a white tank top and went inside X-Press Stop South. Bacon made contact with Matthew Feather Sr. and arrested him for public drunkenness. Feather was also booked in for warrants.
On Sept. 19, Lt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol in the area of South Park Hill Road where he observed Gary Hiner stumbling in the road. Hiner said he was going to the liquor store, but Qualls informed him the store was closed since it was 11 p.m. on a Sunday. Hiner was arrested for public intoxication.
Officer Cobb was dispatched to Northside Court on Sept. 18 in regard to a prowler. Dispatch advised that a man was on a porch and walked off to the side of the residence. Cobb arrived and made contact with an intoxicated Ryan Cady. Cady was arrested and booked into Tahlequah City Jail.
