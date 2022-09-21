Several witnesses stepped in to subdue a woman who was causing problems and screaming in public.
On Sept. 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Dylan Harman was dispatched to Larry Avenue in regard to a woman who was causing a disturbance with other tenants. Harman arrived to find Cynthia Roberts lying on her stomach and screaming. He said the woman was being detained by a citizen and he placed her in handcuffs. A witness told the officer Roberts appeared intoxicated and tried to push her way into his house. He said the woman left, but returned later with a bleeding foot. Roberts allegedly pushed her way into the house this time. Tenants returned and tried to calm the woman down, but she continued to scream. Roberts was booked on charges of burglary, two counts of assault and battery, public intoxication, and obstruction.
Officer Michael Gray was on patrol Sept. 14 in the area of First Street and Guinn Avenue when he observed Anita James trying to hide from him. He turned his vehicle around and could see the woman run and hide behind a building. Gray met with James, and she claimed she was hiding because she was scared of the police. James lied about her name and said she got married two weeks ago. She was arrested on tribal charges of public drunkenness and obstruction.
On Sept. 12, Lt. Justin Leatherwood was called to East Avenue after a man pulled a syringe out of his pocket. Michael Bunch immediately turned around and put his hands behind his back when the officer arrived. Leatherwood asked the man if he had anything illegal, and Bunch pulled out two syringes from his pocket. Bunch was transported to jail and booked on charges of possession of paraphernalia and warrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.