Officers nabbed two people for driving offenses and possession of marijuana during two separate traffic stops.
On Sept. 15, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was driving behind a Ford Mustang on Bluff Avenue when he noticed the tag was expired. He made contact with Marvin McMurtry, who said he never drove the vehicle and therefore never got the tag updated. The man also said he doesn't have insurance. Dispatch advised McMurtry's driver's license was revoked so he was arrested. Cobb found marijuana and a glass pipe in the vehicle. McMurtry was transported to jail, where he was booked for driving under revocation, taxes due state, no insurance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lt. Matt Frits was on patrol Sept. 15 in the area of Lee Street when he observed the driver of a truck spin his wheels and take off at a high rate of speed. Frits pulled the vehicle over and met with Kevin Galloway, whose driver's license was suspended. Frits could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle and Galloway admitted he consumed three beers. Frits arrested the man after a field sobriety test but not because he was deemed intoxicated, but because he was driving under suspension. Frits searched the vehicle when he found a container of marijuana. Galloway said he was in the process of get a medical card to possess the drug. Galloway was booked for possession of weed, driving under suspension, and improper start.
On Sept. 15, Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Walmart in reference to Jerimiah Kirkwood who reportedly concealed items in his pockets. Kirkwood was escorted to the Asset Protection office and then to jail for petit larceny.
