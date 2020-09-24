A man who overdosed on heroin was arrested after he tried fighting with emergency personnel.
On Sept. 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to South West Avenue in regard to a possible overdose and cardiac arrest. EMS advised they were fighting with a person they brought back from a heroin overdose. McNiel walked into a room where firefighters were holding down Daniel Helvy on a dresser. There was drug paraphernalia on the dresser that consisted of tin foil and used syringes. Helvy was medically cleared, arrested, and taken to jail.
On Sept. 21, Lt. Dexter Scott was patrolling Downing Street when he noticed the tag light bracket on a truck was hanging down. Scott pulled over the vehicle and asked the driver for his license and proof of insurance. Shune Chambers said he didn't have insurance and his license was suspended. Chambers appeared to be nervous in front of the officer and was asked to exit the truck and sit in the front seat of Scott's patrol unit. Scott asked Chambers if there was anything in the truck to which Chambers said there was marijuana and methamphetamine behind the passenger seat. After finding the drugs and paraphernalia, Chambers was arrested and transported to Tahlequah City Jail for booking.
Lt. Scott was in the area of Bertha Parker Bypass and Park Hill Road on Sept. 20 when he noticed a man walk across the road that was not part of the intersection. Since the man did not have a light and was in an area that was not lit, Scott approached him. Dylan Linvick said he didn't have identification, but Scott ran a records check and found out Linvick had warrants. Scott asked the man if he had anything on him or in his bag. Linvick said he had a used syringe that contained blood. The officer found the syringe that contained what appeared to be blood. Justin Leatherwood arrived and told Scott that Linvick was lying about his name. He said the man's name was Terrence Linvick, not Dylan. Scott asked him why he lied and he said he thought he had warrants. It turned out, Terrence was clear of warrants, but was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and obstruction.
