An officer briefly lost control of his patrol vehicle while he was transporting a combative man to jail.
On Sept. 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a shoplifting incident. Sgt. Matt Frits was on contact with the suspect, Stephen Davis, behind Hibbett Sports and had him detained. Davis was upset and told officers they were picking on him. Gray advised he would transport Davis to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he would be booked for his charges. Davis began threatening Gray while he was being taken to the jail. At one point, Davis repeatedly kicked at Gray and the officer briefly lost control of his patrol unit. Gray regained controlled of the vehicle and pulled over to remove Davis. Frits responded and transported Davis to the jail where he was booked on charges of petit larceny, trespassing, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and resisting arrest.
Officer Jacob Robertson responded to a call of a man who was asleep in a vehicle on Sept. 21. The officer knocked on the window but Tony Fields was unresponsive. Fields awoke after Robertson performed a sternum rub, and admitted he had been drinking. Robertson said the vehicle's engine was not on, and the keys weren't in the ignition. Dispatch advised Fields had a warrant and he was booked on tribal charges of public drunk.
On Sept. 21, Officer Robertson responded to Shawnee Street in regard to a report of fraud. Walter Shamel said there have been several charges to his Apple account, and his information had been changed. Shamel contacted Apple and had his email changed and his password reset. However, he said the person hacking him was able to get back into his account. Shamel gave Robertson the number of someone who he believed is who hacked him.
