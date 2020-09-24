A man who was high on meth was arrested after causing a disturbance at the hospital.
Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched Northeastern Health System on Sept. 22 in regard to a disturbance. A nurse told the officer the man he was looking for was inside the building. Sellers found Zachariah Lake talking to himself and he appeared to be under the influence of a substance. Lake said he smoked methamphetamine but wouldn't say when he did. Lake was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
Officer Michael Gray responded to Walmart on Sept. 22 on a report of a shoplifting. Store employees said Leandra Collins and Raheem Harris walked out of the building with unpaid items. The employee said Harris fled when he was confronted, and Collins was trying to leave. Gray found Collins in the parking lot and asked her to exit her car. Collins said she didn't steal anything and was detained. Asset Protection manager Misty Dick said Collins and Harris under-rang $458 worth of items before they tried to leaved. Collins was arrested for trespassing after being forbidden and larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Harris wasn't found after he fled and a warrant for his arrest was filed.
On Sept. 22, Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to Love's Country Store on a report of a man who was urinating on the side of the building. A store employee said a customer informed him that a man urinated on the building. At that time, John Barsh was seen walking across the parking lot, and the customer said he was the man who did it. The employee said Barsh was trespassed from the store. Scott met with Barsh near Sequoyah Park and questioned him about the incident. Barsh admitted to urinating on the building and was arrested for trespassing after being forbidden.
