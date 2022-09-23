Two people were arrested on drug-trafficking charges after officers found 2 grams of fentanyl.
On Sept. 21, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits was on patrol when he noticed Cody Pritchett driving a truck close by. The officer ran Pritchett's information and discovered he was possibly wanted. Dispatch advised Pritchett had a suspended/revoked driver's license and Frits conducted a traffic stop. Sgt. Land Cobb arrived to assist Frits with the stop. Pritchett was arrested after dispatched confirmed the warrant. Dispatch also confirmed that Miranda Caviness, a passenger, was wanted. She was told to step out of the vehicle and reached into her pocket. Frits found two baggies of 2.58 grams of fentanyl in Caviness' pocket. The officer also found marijuana and a piece of aluminum foil in the vehicle. Pritchett said the fentanyl and marijuana also belonged to him, but Caviness denied ownership of either drug. Pritchett was booked on tribal charges of trafficking illegal drugs, driving under suspension, and possession of marijuana. Caviness, also a tribal member, was booked for trafficking illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Sept. 21, Sgt. Cobb was driving to a call on South Maple Avenue when he observed a van driving on the sidewalk along Greenwood Elementary. When Cobb turned around, the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed, and a pursuit ensued. The driver was on Choctaw Street and almost struck a handrail before coming to a stop. Cobb drew his weapon and held all four occupants at gunpoint. All occupants were ordered out of the vehicle and the driver was detained. Buddy Jones claimed he fled because he was scared of the police. Jones didn't have a valid driver's license and admitted marijuana and paraphernalia were in the vehicle. The three occupants were released while Jones was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of unsafe lane use, reckless driving, eluding, no valid driver's license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Sgt. Cobb observed two men walking along South Muskogee Avenue on Sept. 22 when he was flagged down. Wesley Johnson claimed the other man tried to rob him, but the other man said it was Johnson who tried to rob him. A metal rod was found in the other man's pocket. Johnson said the man was trying to steal his backpack. Cobb noticed Johnson appeared to be under the influence of a drug, but the man denied using drugs. He did admit to consuming vodka. The other man told officers Johnson pointed the metal rod toward him and told him to give him the backpack. The man was released and Johnson was taken to jail for public intoxication.
