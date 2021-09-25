An inmate flooded his jail cell by flushing a roll of toilet paper on Thursday.
Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to Vinita Avenue on a report of a disturbance. A woman stated Richard Knox grabbed a bottle of pop and hit her in the face with it. Knox was arrested for assault and battery and transported to the Tahlequah City Jail. Robertson was then dispatched to the jail on a report Knox flooding his cell. Dispatch advised Knox flushed an entire roll of toilet paper, and was holding down the commode. Knox was handcuffed and seated on the booking bench. Robertson said there was an inch of water in the cell when he arrived, and the neighboring cells were beginning to fill with water. Knox was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of malicious injury/destruction of private property.
Lt. Brandon Vick made contact with Jesus Cerda at Loveâ€™s Country Store on Sept. 21. in regard to a fraud report. Cerda said he lost his wallet and his debit card was used at the store. Cerda was contacted via Facebook after someone found his wallet. The wallet was returned to him that morning.
On Sept. 23, Sgt. Matt Frits responded to Delaware Street in regard to a man who was trying to get into a residence. Dale King was standing in the yard of the house, and the homeowner said he was intoxicated and kept knocking on her door. King was arrested for public intoxication and booked into jail.
