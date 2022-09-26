A man was taken to jail for stalking after police found a tracking device on the victim’s truck.
On Sept. 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to Allen Street in regard to a suspicious man in the yard of a residence. Sgt. Lane Cobb and Lt. Frits arrived and searched the area. They spoke with the person who called 911. The man said he filed an emergency protective order against Kevin Nava-Hinojosa that day and he had not been served yet. Video footage reportedly showed Hinojosa on the property several times and him urinating on the side of the victim’s vehicle. Online court records showed the protective order was granted but Hinojosa wasn’t served at the time of the incident. Frits and Cobb spoke with two women and were told Hinojosa planted a tracking device on the victim’s truck. The officers located the device and secured it. Officers went back in service and Cobb stayed in the area looking for Hinojosa. The man was found near Mathis Park Drive and detained him. Hinojosa eventually admitted to the planting the tracking device and urinating on the victim’s vehicle. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for stalking and molesting a vehicle.
Officer Robert Jones was on patrol Sept. 21 when he observed a Ford Explorer speeding on Water Avenue. The officer pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of the splash pad and met with Glenn Kidd. The man appeared intoxicated and told Jones he had just left Ned’s. Jones advised Kidd that he was coming from area of where Dewain’s Place is. Kidd was told to step out of the vehicle and had trouble maintaining his balance, according to Jones. Kidd said he had surgery to his knee recently before a field sobriety test. The man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after the test and reportedly became agitated and argumentative. Kidd said he wanted a Cherokee Nation Marshal deputy because he had that right. Jones advised he was cross deputized with Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and he would check to see if there was a deputy close by. A deputy arrived and Kidd allegedly told him he didn’t like the way he was being treated and he wasn’t intoxicated. Kidd was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of aggravated driving under the influence and speeding.
Lt. Matt Frits was in the area of Southside Drive Inn on Sept. 22 when he saw Michael Fuller waiving a shirt above his head and moving his body in a “frantic manner.” Frits met with Fuller and said the man was yelling statements that did not make sense. The officer believed Fuller was under the influence of methamphetamine. Frits went to arrested the man and took him to the ground after a struggle. Fuller was booked into jail for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
