An intoxicated driver was taken to jail after he crashed his vehicle.
On Sept. 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Bliss Avenue and Summerfield Street. A white GMC SUV was off the road and a man was slumped over in the passenger side door. The man appeared to be unconscious and Swim could only see the lower half of their body that was outside the vehicle. EMS arrived and was able to awake Trenton James Steward. No injuries were found on the man and Swim believed he was under the influence. He said there was the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Steward admitted to consuming alcohol. Steward was arrested for driving under the influence, failure to keep right on roadway, and failure to maintain insurance.
Officer Bo Smith was called to Walmart on Sept. 14 due to an intoxicated woman inside the store. Employees said Kimberly Frye was in the store for two hours and was in the restroom. Frye was told to exit the restroom and was escorted outside. She admitted to drinking alcohol before Smith found a bag of wine in her purse. Frye was arrested for public drunkenness and taken to jail.
On Sept. 15, Lt. Bryan Qualls was in the area of Guinn Avenue when he noticed a group of people standing next to a concrete wall. One of the men appeared to be urinating and Qualls decided to make contact with him. The officer had dispatch check all three people for warrants as he was investigating the situation. He checked the area where the man appeared to be urinating and found there was no indication that he was. Dispatch advised Lori Neel was wanted and Qualls tried to explain the warrant to her. Neel didnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t appear to comprehend what the officer was saying and was arrested for public intoxication and the warrant.
Lt. Matt Frits responded to Tru Hotel on Sept. 26 in reference to an intoxicated man who refused to leave the property. Skylar Murphy was found seated on the ground outside the hotel. He was asked what he was doing and he was too intoxicated to answer. Murphy was arrested without incident and booked into jail for public drunkenness.
On Sept. 23, Officer Dylan Harmon was dispatched to Boomerang Diner due to a patron causing a disturbance. Harmon met with Deronie Cheater, who had two bottles of alcohol in his pockets. Cheater was transported to jail and booked for public intoxication and a warrant.
