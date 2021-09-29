An alleged intoxicated couple were found lying on the ground in a park near the city's walking trail on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to Felts Park on a report of intoxicated people in the area. The officer arrived to find Corey Christie and Elizabeth Ishcomer lying in the grass near the walking trail. There was a bottle of vodka next to Christie and he stated the pair were just resting. He was unsteady on his feet and eventually fell over when he was told to stand up. Christie tried to resist when Robertson was arresting him, but he was taken to the ground. Ishcomer was also unsteady on her feet and was arrested. Christie and Ishcomer were placed in the same patrol vehicle and transported to jail for public drunkenness.
On Sept. 26, Sgt. Matt Frits was dispatched to Casey's General Store on South Muskogee Avenue in reference to an intoxicated driver. Dispatch advised the suspected vehicle was a black Ford that was in the parking lot. Frits and Det. Eldon Graves arrived and told Asher Jackson to exit the vehicle. Jackson reeked of alcohol and admitted to consuming beer before a field sobriety test. Jackson was arrested for suspicion of actual control of a motor vehicle while under the influence. Officers searched the vehicle and found several opened cans of beer on the floorboard. Jackson was transported to jail and booked for actual physical control, driving while suspended, transporting open container, and obstructing an officer.
Officer Cory Keele was asked to assist Officer Steven Smith on Sept. 25, in regard to a trespassing complaint at Roadway Inn. Dallas Thompson allegedly told hotel staff that he was the new owner and they were all fired. Smith told Thompson to leave the property or he'd be arrested. Keele was dispatched to the hotel later that day after Thompson returned. Keele made contact with Thompson a second time and asked him why he came back. Thompson stated he bought the hotel and everyone who was working inside was fired. Thompson argued that he couldn't be arrested from his own property, but he was arrested and booked for trespassing. On Sept. 28, officers Raquel Reed and Michael Cates were dispatched to Tru Hotel in regard to Thompson acting suspicious. Employees said Thompson kept coming into the hotel and stated he wanted a room, but wouldn't provide any identification. Thompson admitted to eating a gummy that contained THC and was arrested for public intoxication.
On Sept. 17, Officer Thomas Donnell responded to State Street on a report of a disturbance. The homeowner said Rachel Boyd brought methamphetamine inside the house, and put it in her son's drink. The woman said Boyd admitted to putting the drugs in the drink, but Boyd denied doing so when she spoke with Donnell. Boyd was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
