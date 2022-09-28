A woman claimed she was cashing her mother's checks on a closed account.
On Sept. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to BancFirst in reference to a fraudulent check. The manager of the bank said Karra Fourkiller tried to cash a check from a closed account. Fourkiller allegedly cashed a $280 check and a $90 check. She said the name on the checks was her mother. Fourkiller was transported to jail and booked for fraudulent check.
On Sept. 19, Officer Michael Gray responded to Walmart in regard to a woman who allegedly shoplifted. The officer could see Shelly Watson running across South Muskogee Avenue and met with her in the parking lot of Burger King. Watson was carrying a new boots and a black purse. She claimed she didn't steal the items but admitted to concealing clothes in her purse. Watson was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of petit larceny and trespassing.
Officer Gray was called to Walmart on Sept. 12 due to a man who was trespassed and inside the store. Employees said Samuel Crow was opening several boxes in the automotive department. Gray observed the man tossing several packages on shelves before he made his way to the front of the store. Crow was walking outside when he saw the officer and headed back into the store. Lt. Justin Leatherwood escorted Crow to the Asset Protection office before he was arrested. Crow, a tribal member, was booked for trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.