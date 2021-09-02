A man was arrested after he and a woman caught the attention of officers.
On Aug. 30, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was on patrol near Sherwin Williams on Park Hill Road when he saw a couple yelling at each other. Smith pulled into the parking lot as Sammy Duvall and the woman were walking toward a vehicle where two other people were standing. Duvall took off running and a foot pursuit ensued. Duvall lost his footing at some point during the pursuit, and Smith was able to keep him on the ground, but the two struggled. Duvall was eventually arrested as additional officers arrived to assist. The three other people and the vehicle were gone when Smith got back to his patrol unit with Duvall. Smith searched Duvall and took him to jail, where he was booked on tribal charges of obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, and a warrant.
Lt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to EZ Mart and Domino’s Pizza on Aug. 30 in regard to an intoxicated man lying on the sidewalk. The officer arrived to find an intoxicated Gary Hiner lying down, with a can of beer and a bottle of liquor nearby. Hiner said he was waiting for a ride and admitted to drinking alcohol. He was booked into jail on charges of public drunkenness.
On Aug. 26, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood responded to Walmart after Stephen Davis stole food and fled when confronted. Leatherwood was familiar with Davis from previous encounters and found him asleep in a tent behind Auto Zone. Davis was arrested for trespassing and petit larceny.
