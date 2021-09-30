A woman who was bleeding claimed she was assaulted by a man near Ross Park.
On Sept. 27, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Felts Park on a report of a woman who was bleeding. Summer Eastham was walking in the woods near the creek when Qualls made contact with her. She stated a man hit her in the face somewhere near Ross Park. Eastham wasn't making sense when she answered the officers questions. Qualls asked the woman if she had drank alcohol, and she admitted to drinking three shots. Dispatch advised Eastham had warrants and she was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication and the warrant.
Officer Bronson McNiel responded to Walmart on Sept. 15 in regard to a woman who tried stealing items. Employees said the woman selected a microwave and immediately took it to customer service, and received $219 for the "return." Shalena Chastain used the money to purchase clothes and shoes. Chastain was arrested and booked on tribal charges of petit larceny and false impersonation to avoid prosecution.
On Sept. 27, Lt. Qualls was standing in the parking lot of Love's Country Store when he noticed a man walking toward him. David Baldridge stated he was behind the Family Dentistry building to urinate. The man reeked of alcohol and admitted to the officer that he had been drinking. Baldridge was transported to jail for public drunkenness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.