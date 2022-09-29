An argument over medication led to one man going to jail for assault.
On Sept. 27, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits was dispatched to Seminary Avenue in regard to two tenants who were in an altercation. Dispatch advised a man allegedly tried to choke his roommate. One of the men said they had been drinking alcohol when they began arguing about medication. He said Robert Vecellio pushed him on a bed and tried to choke him. A witness told officers he had to restrain Vecellio after he grabbed the victim's throat. Vecellio was arrested for simple assault and battery and booked.
Officer Michael Gray responded to Blackhawk Liquor on Sept. 20 and found Leroy Soap passed out behind the business. The officer couldn't get Soap to awake due to him being intoxicated. Soap had to be carried to the police vehicle and then carried into the the jail. Soap was booked on tribal charges of public drunkenness.
Frank Limpy was arrested Sept. 24 for trespassing at Walmart. Officer Gray met with the man and informed him that he was banned from the store and he had a warrant. Limpy was transported to jail and booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.