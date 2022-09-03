Two shoplifters were arrested after trying to conceal wine and clothing.
On Aug. 29, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits was called to Walmart in regard to two women who allegedly tried to steal $165 worth of merchandise. Employees said Kyleigh Brewer concealed jewelry in a backpack before she handed the bag to Lacie Vann. The pair had hidden clothing and a bottle of wine. Frits noticed Brewer appeared to be slurring her speech and had her perform a field sobriety test. Vann was arrested for trespassing and petit larceny, while Brewer was arrested for public intoxication and petit larceny. The charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription was added to Brewer after two pills were found on her.
Officer Raquel Reed was patrolling the area of Choctaw Street and College Avenue on Aug. 27 when she watched as a vehicle come to a stop at the red light. The vehicle continued westbound while the light was still red and Reed conducted a traffic stop. Bruce Wayne Edward Watkins apologized to the officer and said he was tired and wanted to get home. Reed asked the man if he had a medical marijuana card and he didn't. She said Watkins became upset and defensive with Reed. Sgt. Lane Cobb arrived and watched Watkins as Reed searched the vehicle. Cobb advised that a small amount of marijuana was found in Watkins' pocket. The man told officers a friend gave him the pot and he was trying to sell it, since he doesn't smoke. Watkins was transported to jail and booked for possession of marijuana and fail to stop at a red light.
On Aug. 8, Officer Caleb Rice responded to a burglary alarm at Stepping Stones Academy, where a woman was seen throwing rocks through the front door window. A woman told Rice the person who vandalized the business was in between two apartment units. Andrea Ramos saw the officer and tried walking off in the opposite direction. Ramos was told to come to Rice and she complied, but he said she was stumbling as she walked. The woman admitted to consuming four beers but denied throwing the rocks through the window. An employee of the business said she wanted to press charges. Ramos was transported to jail and booked for public drunkenness and vandalism.
