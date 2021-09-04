Two women were taken to jail after the vehicle they were in almost struck an officer’s patrol unit.
On Aug. 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol on East Downing Street when a Ford Explorer almost struck his patrol vehicle while changing lanes. Cobb pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of Armstrong Bank and made contact with Anita Horse. She didn’t have a driver’s license, and Cobb noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The front-seat passenger was recognized as Amber Duvall, and she was arrested for a warrant. Horse told officers she had been drinking and was arrested after a field sobriety test. She was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence, unsafe lane use, improper tag, obstruction of driver’s view, and no valid driver’s license. Duvall was booked for her warrant, and the vehicle was released to the back-seat passenger, since he had a valid license to drive.
Officer Cobb was on North Oklahoma Avenue on Aug. 31 when he noticed a vehicle with multiple items hanging from the rearview mirror. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who said her license was suspended and that she was coming from the Royal Oaks apartments. Cobb knew the area had a high volume of drug activity and asked the driver what she was doing at the apartments at 3:30 a.m. She said she was picking up a friend with a different name of her passenger. Lt. Bryan Qualls and his K-9 partner, Ivo, arrived to assist with the traffic stop. Ivo alerted on the vehicle and officers found a glass pipe with residue, several pieces of straw that had a white residue, and several baggies of methamphetamine. The driver was cited for obstruction of driver’s view, driving under suspension, failure to carry security verification, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Raquel Reed was on patrol on Aug. 29 in the area of East Downing Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass. It was shortly after midnight when Reed saw a vehicle traveling without operating headlights, and she conducted a traffic stop. Faye Burris told the officer her driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle didn’t have insurance. Dispatch advised Burris and her passenger, Corey Hooper, had warrants, and they were arrested. Reed found a glass pipe, two opened bottles of liquor, and marijuana when she searched the vehicle. Burris and Hooper were transported to jail and booked for the warrants.
