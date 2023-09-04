A Tahlequah woman was arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers during a traffic stop on Aug. 23 after authorities found a syringe in her possession, and the passenger fled from the vehicle.
According to reports, police performed the traffic stop on Downing Street and Legion Drive after noticing the vehicle had an expired tag. During the stop, the vehicle pulled into a driveway, and before the officer stopped the patrol unit, the passenger in the vehicle fled eastbound and was not located. The driver told authorities she did not know who the passenger was, as she had just picked him up at Speedy’s. While police searched the suspect’s purse, they found a syringe. The driver was arrested and transported to the Tahlequah City Jail, where she was booked for driving under suspension, taxes due state, improper tag, possession of paraphernalia, and obstruction.
Responding to a disturbance on Aug. 24 at the Xpress RV Park, Lt. Matthew Frits arrested a Tahlequah man who was reportedly intoxicated and was throwing things around the RV. He was taken to the city jail, where he was booked for public intoxication.
On Aug. 24, a Tahlequah man was arrested by Lt. Matthew Frits during a traffic stop and was transported to the city jail, where he was booked for driving under suspension, failure to wear a seatbelt, and obstructing an officer.
