A 19-year-old believes his soda pop was “spiked” after he blew a BAC of .11 when he was arrested.
On Aug. 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele got behind a Ford truck on South Muskogee Avenue when he noticed the driver pull off into a car wash before turning back onto the road. Keele turned around to get behind the truck again and the driver then pulled onto Southridge Road. The truck pulled back onto South Muskogee Avenue and Keele conducted a traffic stop. The officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle before he obtained Andrew Morgans’ driver’s license. The 19-year-old claimed he consumed only Coke, and he was arrested after a field sobriety test. The four passengers, who were all under 21, were released due to the jail being full. Morgans told Keele he believed his Coke was spiked, but he was booked for driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages.
Tyler Daniel Russell was arrested for shoplifting and possession on Aug. 8 after he was seen trying to steal $105 worth of merchandise. Employees said the man cut packages of football and baseball cards open and placed the cards in his pockets. Russell exited the store and was picked up by someone in a Mazda. Officer Michael Gray could see the vehicle drive behind Reasor’s and conducted a traffic stop. Russell was told to step out of the vehicle and began to pulling away from the officer. Russell and the two other occupants were detained for the time being. Walmart advised the two occupants had nothing to do with the shoplifting incident and they were released. Gray found a glass pipe and methamphetamine in the area of where Russell was sitting in the vehicle. Russell was booked on charges of petit larceny, trespassing, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Gray was called to Norris Park on Aug. 31 in reference to a fight in progress report. Karen Stromp appeared to be drunk and told Gray she consumed alcohol. The woman was arrested and continued to yell and cuss Gray during the entire booking process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.