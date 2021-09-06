A man wanted by the feds was scooped up after detectives spotted him in Tahlequah.
On Aug. 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was informed that a man wanted on a federal warrant was in a Ford F-450 on South Muskogee Avenue. Keele got behind the vehicle, noticed the top of the tag was blocked out, and conducted a traffic stop on Willis Road. Gene Mabray gave the officer his information and dispatch advised he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals. Mabray was arrested and a federal agent took him into custody. The passenger was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Mabray's wife arrived and told officers they weren't going to impound the truck, since it belonged to her son and husband. Keele said if she interfered with the impound, she would be arrested.
On Aug. 31, Officer Chase Reed was on patrol in the area of Vinita Avenue where he noticed the front windshield of a vehicle was cracked. Reed pulled the vehicle over and met with Brandon Chism, Leonard Chism, and a passenger. Leonard was arrested for having a warrant and advised he had a marijuana vape pen in his pocket, but his medical card had expired. Reed searched the vehicle where Leonard was sitting and found a glass container that had a black tar substance. The substance smelled of marijuana and Brandon stated he didn't have his medical card. Reed continued to search the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm Luger under the driver's seat. Dispatch advised the gun was reported stolen. Leonard was booked into jail for the warrant and possession of marijuana. Brandon was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked tribal charges of knowingly concealing stolen property, transporting a loaded firearm, and defective equipment.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood responded to Walmart on Aug. 26 after Andrea Lasiter was caught stealing merchandise. Employees said Lasiter concealed clothing in her bag and removed tags off items. She was transported to Adair County and booked for tribal charges.
