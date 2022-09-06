A woman was arrested after officers were called to a park because she was causing a disturbance.
On Sept. 1, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was dispatched to Norris Park when someone was screaming and causing a disturbance. Several people at the splash pad flagged down the officer and pointed toward Erika Harvey. The woman had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person and was unsteady as she walked. Cobb asked Harvey if she was OK and she asked why was he talking to her. The woman told the officer she didn't need to talk to him. Harvey refused to give Cobb her last name and kept asking what crime she was committing. Cobb informed her being intoxicated in public was a crime. Harvey allegedly said, "Well, then, why don't you just arrest me?" and Cobb grabbed her arm to place her in handcuffs. Harvey pulled away and a struggle ensued. She was taken to the ground and arrested. Cobb found an identification card that had Harvey's name on it, and a small amount of marijuana. Harvey was booked for public intoxication, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.
Sgt. Cobb was called to reports of a domestic incident on North Cedar Avenue on Sept. 1. Cobb was looking for the apartment when he saw a man and a woman yelling at one another with a juvenile on the phone nearby. The woman had a cut to her cheek and Cobb began speaking with Brentley Rose, who claimed the woman started hitting him while he was asleep. Rose said he pushed the woman. Cobb noticed Rose appeared drunk, and the man said he had a beer seven hours earlier. The woman told Officer Cory Keele she and Rose were arguing and drinking most of the night. She said Rose became angry and he hit her and choked her. The woman was red around her neck. Rose was transported to jail and booked for domestic assault and battery, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, and a warrant. Rose isn't a tribal member, but the victim is, so the case was sent to Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
Officer Dylan Harman was on patrol Aug. 31 nearMuskogee Avenue when he noticed a man lying on a sidewalk. Corey Christie was reportedly passed out with his pants pulled down passed his buttocks. Christie appeared intoxicated and was arrested for public drunkenness.
Officer Chris Smith responded to Walmart on Sept. 1 due to a man who was trespassing. Rodney Haworth was at the store with a woman, and employees said he was banned. Haworth was arrested for trespassing and taken to jail.
