A woman was arrested after she brandished a knife and allegedly tried to stab another woman.
On Aug. 31, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott responded to North Trimble Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Sgt. Justin Leatherwood advised he had a woman at gunpoint and she had a knife. Scott could see a woman standing in the roadway. Leatherwood said Jimy Rabbit tried to stab the woman, and Rabbit came at him with a knife before going back inside the apartment. Rabbit opened the door while holding the knife and began to scream in such a manner that officers didn’t understand what she was saying. Scott noticed fresh blood on the woman’s pants and officers tried to speak with her, but she refused to listen and threatened to kill herself as she held the knife to her throat. The woman refused to come outside and closed the door. Scott went around the back of the residence and could see Rabbit holding the knife. The officer saw Rabbit take a drink of beer and repeatedly stab her leg. Scott advised Leatherwood and Officer Bronson McNiel to kick in the door so they could get to Rabbit. The woman barricaded herself in the bathroom and refused to open the door. Officers pepper-sprayed under the door of the bathroom and Rabbit finally opened it, but she refused to comply with officers and was struck by Scott’s Taser when she put her hand in her pocket. She was taken to Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Hastings Hospital,where she refused medical treatment. Rabbit was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and assault and battery on a police officer.
On Sept. 3, Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to an apartment on East Downing Street on a report of a robbery. Just after midnight, Ronnie Adams stated that David McCool and two other men showed up at his apartment, and McCool brandished a hatchet. Adams said McCool told him to get on the bed and he would cut his throat if he moved. The three men allegedly took a TV, a PlayStation, and Blue-Ray DVD player. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an unrelated incident at Greenwood Elementary and spotted McCool on South Wilson Avenue. McCool was detained and arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon and threatening to perform acts of violence. He was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
Officer Michael Cates conducted a stop Sept. 3 on Joey Duvall for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk on College Avenue. Cates asked Duvall if he had anything illegal, and the man admitted he had a syringe in his pocket. Cates found the syringe along with marijuana, a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, and a glass pipe. Duvall was booked into jail on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants.
Officer Cobb responded to State Avenue on Sept. 3 in regard to an intoxicated man lying on the ground with a bicycle. Cobb arrived to find Steve Newman surrounded by several empty beer cans. Newman appeared drunk and fell over when he tried to stand up. Newman was booked into jail for public drunkenness.
On Sept. 1, Sgt. Leatherwood was dispatched to South Muskogee Avenue in regard to an intoxicated man lying on the sidewalk. Gary Hiner had a strong odor of alcohol and slurred his speech. He was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
