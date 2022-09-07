An intoxicated man was seen on video sexually assaulting a store employee.
On Aug. 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Dylan Harman was on patrol near EZ Mart on Muskogee Avenue when he saw Cherokee Nation Marshal Kyle Shambaugh and a man having an altercation. Shambaugh advised Paul Franklin was causing a disturbance with the store clerk. The clerk wanted Franklin to leave the property and he had to be told several times to do so. Franklin was intoxicated and continued causing trouble as he was walking away. Harman decided to arrest Franklin for public drunkenness and took him to jail. Harman went back to EZ Mart and spoke with the employee, who advised she wanted to press charges on Franklin for touching her without her consent. She explained she was restocking the cooler when she opened the door and accidentally hit Franklin with it. She said Franklin forced himself on her, hugged her, tried kissing her, grabbed her buttocks, and tried putting his hand up her shirt. Video footage showed the incident and the woman trying to push Franklin away several times. A man ended up walking up on the assault, and he and Franklin began yelling at one another.
Officer Robert Jones was called on Sept. 4 to Crafton Street, where he met with Officer Bo Smith. Officers were investigating reports of a domestic that involved a man and a woman. Smith spoke with the man while Jones met with the woman, Miranda Corwin. The intoxicated woman said she didnâ€™t know the manâ€™s last name and was told she needed to stay in her apartment due to being drunk. She went back inside and Jones returned to where Smith and the man were. Jones observed Corwin outside her apartment and arrested her for public intoxication.
On Sept. 3, Officer Harman was in the area of South Muskogee Avenue and could see a vehicle with an expired tag. The driver, Daniel Laporte, had a suspended license and warrant and was arrested. Harman searched the vehicle and found residue of methamphetamine in plastic wrap and 1.74 grams of fentanyl in the center console. Laporte was booked on charges for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant.
