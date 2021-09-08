A woman was arrested after she brandished a knife and allegedly tried to stab another woman.
On Aug. 31, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott responded to North Trimble Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Sgt. Justin Leatherwood advised he had a woman at gunpoint and she had a knife. Scott could see a woman standing in the roadway. Leatherwood said Jimy Rabbit tried to stab the woman, and Rabbit came at him with a knife before going back inside the apartment. Rabbit opened the door while holding the knife and began to scream in such a manner that officers didn't understand what she was saying. Scott noticed fresh blood on the woman's pants and officers tried to speak with her, but she refused to listen and threatened to kill herself as she held the knife to her throat. The woman refused to come outside and closed the door. Scott went around the back of the residence and could see Rabbit holding the knife. The officer saw Rabbit take a drink of beer and repeatedly stab her leg. Scott advised Leatherwood and Officer Bronson McNiel to kick in the door so they could get to Rabbit. The woman barricaded herself in the bathroom. Officers pepper-sprayed under the door of the bathroom and Rabbit finally opened it, but she refused to comply and was struck by Scott's Taser when she put her hand in her pocket. She was taken to Cherokee Nation's W.W. Hastings Hospital,where she refused medical treatment. Rabbit was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Chapman Avenue on Sept. 1 for a domestic dispute. The caller said her ex-husband was at her house and they had been arguing. She also said the dispute turned physical and her ex broke her arm. Larry Dennis said the victim kept slamming the door to the washing machine and it annoyed him, but that happened a few days before the incident that led officers to the house. Dennis said the woman charged him with her fists and he shoved her to the ground in self-defense. Dennis pointed to scars on his arm and claimed the woman gave him those during the fight. Cobb explained the scars were not from that night, but Dennis continued to argue. The woman said she closed the dishwasher too hard and that angered Dennis. She said he pushed her down and she hurt her arm. Dennis was transported to the county jail and booked on charges of domestic assault and battery.
Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to North Grand Avenue on Aug. 31 for a citizen assist call. The caller stated he was out with Thurdis Tubby, who said he "got jacked" - that someone beat him up and took his wallet and keys. Cory Christie said he just walked up to Tubby before the officer arrived. Tubby couldn't provide details about the culprit or vehicle. Both Christie and Tubby admitted to drinking alcohol and were arrested for public intoxication. They were booked on tribal charges.
On Aug. 31, Officer McNiel responded to Family Dollar on South Muskogee Avenue for a shoplifting. Employees said Shannon Sharp was said to have stolen items and set off the alarms before she fled the area. Sharp was banned from the store and arrested for trespassing.
