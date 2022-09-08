A mother was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill her children while she was under the influence.
On Sept. 5, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits responded to Nola Avenue and met with a 15-year-old boy who said Brittany Compton threatened him and his sisters. The boy said he overheard Compton say she was going to kill him and the girls. He said Compton said she would kill him first before running out of the apartment. The boy locked the doors to the apartment and the police were called. The kids told officers Compton drinks alcohol regularly, but has never threatened them before. Officer Bruce Gower located the woman, who was drinking a beer and unsteady on her feet. Compton reportedly asked Gower what she would need to do to have her children removed from her. She was transported to jail and booked for tribal charges of threatening to perform acts of violence and public intoxication. The children were released to family members.
On Sept. 2, Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to reports of a half-naked woman at Felts Park. Donnell wasnâ€™t able to locate anyone at the park or at the surrounding parks. Dispatchers advised that the caller said the woman was in the creek beside the park. Summer Eastham was found yelling about God punishing her, and Donnell said she appeared excited. Eastham was fully clothed but was causing a loud disturbance. She was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
Officer Chris Smith was called to Caseyâ€™s General Store on Sept. 4 due to a man who was passed out behind the store. Chad Straub was found drinking a bottle of wine and began cussing and yelling at Smith to stop harassing him. Straub told Smith he would lose his job because he was suing him. The man was booked for public drunkenness.
