A 58-year-old male was arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers on March 17 for public intoxication, after the suspect allegedly became verbally abusive to W.W. Hastings Hospital staff.
Officer Trammel was dispatched to the hospital, where security confirmed the suspect was aggressive to them and nursing staff. The employees told police the man had come into the Emergency Room intoxicated and when he didn't get what he wanted, he started yelling and cussing. Officers reported the man smelled of alcohol. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
On March 16, a female tribal citizen was screaming in a backyard causing a disturbance. She was arrested and transported to the Detention Center, where she was booked for public intoxication, obstruction, disturbing the peace and possession of controlled dangerous substance, which tested positive to be fentanyl.
After performing a traffic stop March 16, Officer Dylan Harman transported the driver to the Detention Center, where he was booked for driving under suspension, transporting an open container and failure to use turn signal.
A tribal citizen was arrested for public intoxication March 14 by Sgt. Forest Cobb. He was taken to the Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
