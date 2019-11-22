A Tahlequah woman was arrested after officers saw her driving recklessly.
On Nov. 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was parked at South Water Avenue and East Choctaw Street where he heard a loud noise. He looked up and saw a car drive over a curb and strike an electrical box and a stop sign pole. As the car continued on East First Street, Leatherwood followed and the car struck another curb, then came back across the centerline. As the vehicle turned again, it drove up onto a sidewalk, then across an oncoming lane. Leatherwood pulled the car over and asked the driver, Sarah Chambers, for her driverâ€™s license and insurance. He said the driver was very intoxicated, and he told her to exit the car. Because Chambers was too impaired to conduct field sobriety tests, she was arrested and taken to jail for aggravated DUI and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane use.
On Nov. 18, Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a domestic at 1518 N. Vinita Ave. As Smith was speaking with Darin Wilson, he noticed he was intoxicated. The wife was told she could leave for awhile. Smith said he was leaving, and as he was, he heard Wilson and his wife start yelling at each other. When he approached the husband again, he was holding four beers in his hands. He was arrested and taken to city jail for public intoxication.
Sgt. Shawn Presley was called to Walmart to investigate a shoplifting Nov. 18. Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel said he saw a man and a woman put $280 worth of items in plastic bags and exit the store without paying. He said they cooperated and gave the items back while in his office. McDaniel signed a citizen complaint and the two were issued citations for shoplifting.
On Nov. 18, Sgt. Presley was called to investigate another shoplifting incident at Walmart. Asset Protection employee David Callison said he observed two men take barcode stickers off cheap items, and place them on more expensive items. The two paid $82 for the items and walked out of the store. They were stopped and cooperated with Callison. He signed two citizen complaints, and the men were issued citations for shoplifting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.