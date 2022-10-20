An intoxicated woman denied using meth before officers found needles, spoons, and drugs in her vehicle.
On Oct. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to the parking lot of Kentucky Fried Chicken on a report of an intoxicated woman. Courtney Reichard said her friend left her there and took the keys to her vehicle. Donnell was running the womanâ€™s information and observed her talking to herself. He said Reichard wouldnâ€™t stand still and was acting as if she was under the influence of methamphetamine. Reichard denied taking any medications or using meth. The woman was arrested and Donnell found three syringes, two spoons, and a baggie of a crystal-like substance in the center console of her vehicle. Reichard was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication, and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer Donnell responded to the Skate Park on Oct. 1 due to a disturbance. Patrons of the park told Donnell that a couple of people who were drinking alcohol were causing the disturbance. The group left the park before Donnell arrived and he found Courtney Gunter and a juvenile staggering in the road. The juvenile was released to a family member while Gunter was arrested. Donnell said Gunter vomited in his patrol vehicle and again inside the jail.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Loveâ€™s Country Store on Oct. 12 because of a fight. One of the people involved in the fight had a cut to their head. Jerry Sappington was arrested for public intoxication and booked into jail.
