Officers found a loaded firearm and a bag of methamphetamine inside a vehicle.
On Feb. 16, Officer Cory Keele was on patrol on North Vinita Avenue when he noticed a Chevy Blazer parked behind a house. He took notice because it seemed like the vehicle was hidden and it had an expired temporary tag. Later on in the day, Keele was on patrol in the same neighborhood when he noticed the Chevy Blazer traveling on the road. He pulled the driver over and immediately noticed a large knife in the back seat along with two Cherokee Nation license plates. Officer Carla Keele had the driver, Nathan Garner, exit the vehicle and he told officers he had a pair of brass knuckles in his pocket. Keele decided to have the vehicle impounded since the tag was expired and no insurance could be verified. During a search of the vehicle, Keele found a pistol and a bag of methamphetamine in the center console. Garner was taken to the detention center and booked for possession of meth, taxes due state, no insurance, and possession of a loaded firearm under 21 years of age.
On Feb. 14, Lt. Dexter Scott was patrolling near Downing Street and Cedar Avenue when he noticed a truck with a loud exhaust and handicap placard hanging from the review mirror. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and passenger, Miceal Kelley. The driver said she and Kelley had been at the casino and went by a house to pick up a phone. Scott said the time frame the driver gave wasn't consistent with the current time. Sgt. Bryan Qualls and Officer Justin Leatherwood arrived to assist Scott. Leatherwood had Kelley exit the vehicle and found a syringe on him. Qualls said his K-9 partner, Ivo, alerted on the vehicle, but officers didn't find anything illegal when they searched. Scott searched Kelley's pockets and found a bag that contained a crystal like substance. Kelley was taken to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and the driver was released.
Brandi Harrington was arrested for burglary after she was found on rental property Feb. 17. Paula Stewart said she was checking the property when she was confronted by Harrington. Stewart asked the woman if she had been staying there and she denied it. Harrington became nervous and quickly left the property only to be found a short time later by officers. Harrington was taken to jail and charged with second-degree burglary.
