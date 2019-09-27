A Tahlequah man said he stole someoneâ€™s laundry because he was going through hard times.
On Sept. 23, Holli Williams said she was doing laundry at Circle S Laundry when she left to run errands. She said when she returned, she discovered her clothes were missing from one of the washers. Manger Jean Diffendefer came to the laundromat and showed video of the incident to Sgt. Shawn Presley. The video showed a man and woman going through the laundry and taking it. Employees said one of the thieves was Sam Poindexter who was in the building earlier doing laundry. Presley found a phone number for the suspect and told him there was video of him taking the laundry. Poindexter said he was going through hard times and agreed to return the clothes. He was arrested for petit larceny and taken to the detention center.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near Downing Street and Ash Avenue where he saw a vehicle traveling with no headlights on. He issued a traffic stop, and while he asked the driver for identification and proof of insurance, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. All four persons in the vehicle said they had been smoking, and the driver and front seat passenger admitted the marijuana belonged to them. Scott had all occupants exit the vehicle so he could search it. He found two plastic containers with marijuana and a smoking device in the glove box. The driver and the front seat passenger were issue citations for possession and all were released.
Det. Bryan Swim arrested a couple for shoplifting at Family Dollar Sept. 19. The store manager said Deleana Kirk and Justin Waldrep stole several items, including makeup, hygiene products, batteries, and headphones. Both of them were taken to city jail and booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.