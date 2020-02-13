A driver was cited for pot even though the passenger had a medical marijuana card.
On Feb. 9, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near McDonald's when he noticed an SUV with a defective lamp. He conducted a traffic stop and asked for the driver's ID and insurance. As Scott was standing near the vehicle, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana come from inside the SUV. He asked the driver and the two passengers if they had their medical marijuana cards, and one of the passengers said they did. The driver said there was marijuana in the center console, and gave the officer a gray container of marijuana. Scott took possession of the pot and issued the driver a citation for possession of marijuana.
Sheri Medlin was arrested after she was caught stealing vitamin E from Family Dollar on Feb. 10. Store clerk Christina Robinson said she could hear pill bottles rattling after Medlin went to the medicine aisle. Medlin walked around the corner and was concealing the pill bottle in her coat sleeve. She was taken to jail and booked for petit larceny.
On Feb. 9, Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Davis Oil Company on a report of someone setting up a pallet in front of the business. Paul Riley was sitting on a blanket with a can of beer in front of him. Bacon said the man smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. Riley was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.