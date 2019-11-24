A Tahlequah man was arrested twice in one day for public intoxication.
On Nov. 21, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to a residence on State Avenue on a report of man who was refusing to leave. Michael Soap said his father, LeeRoy Soap, came over and wouldn't leave. He said he previously advised him not come back to his house. Soap was too intoxicated to stand on his own and needed assistance to stand. Michael said he didn't want to press charges, but he didn't want LeeRoy back at his residence. LeeRoy was arrested and taken to city jail for booking. Later that day, Officer Michael Gray was called to Sonic in regards to a disturbance. LeeRoy Soap was sitting in a parked car and refused to get out. The manager said she was going to give him a ride, and when he wouldn't get out, she called police. Officer Gray said Soap had a strong odor of alcohol and slurred his speech. He admitted to drinking a couple of beers earlier. He was arrested again and taken to city jail for booking.
On Nov. 20, Lt. Brandon Vick was dispatched to Family Dollar and was told a man stole items from the store and left. He found Joey Duvall in the area of Lou Ellen Street and Guinn Avenue. While speaking with the man, Lt. Vick found three cans of SpaghettiOs and a pair of pliers. Sgt. Shawn Presley spoke to the store clerk and she said Duvall took those items and left without paying. She signed a city complaint and Duvall was taken to city jail for petit larceny and a warrant.
Jennie Springwater was arrested after she stole $99 worth of items at Walmart on Nov. 20. Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel said the woman took a purse and removed the tags off it. She then filled the purse with merchandise and failed to ring up several items. Springwater was stopped by employees after she exited the store, and because she didn't have ID, police were called. She had been banned from the store prior to that incident, and was issued a citation for larceny. It was discovered that Springwater had warrants out of Sequoyah County and Adair County. While she was getting booked in at the detention center, officers found a pipe in her pocket and a plastic cigarette that contained a crystal substance. She was booked for possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
