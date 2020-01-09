One man claimed he didn't resist arrest while another fled from officers.
On Jan. 5, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol in the area of Nancy Ward and South Muskogee Avenue where he noticed two men walking in the middle of the road. Qualls asked the men for their identification -- Gary Ruark gave him an Oklahoma ID and the other man said he didn't have an ID, but gave the name of Richard Lee Davis and a date of birth. Dispatch advised they couldn't find any information on Davis, but Ruark had a warrant out for traffic violations. The officer told Ruark to put his hands behind his back and tried to place him in handcuffs. The man struggled with Qualls and was thrown to the ground where he was put in a neck hold until the officer gained control and got him in handcuffs. During the struggle, Davis took off running and dispatch was notified. Ruark was taken to the detention center and booked for resisting arrest. Officers continued to look for Davis when they were notified of a suspicious person who matched his description. Officer Michael Gray arrested Davis and found a wallet that contained a Cherokee Nation ID, identifying the man as Brandon Lee Davis. Qualls searched a coin pocket on Davis' pants and found marijuana. He was taken to the detention center where officers found methamphetamine in his pants. Davis was booked for resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Whitney Coats was arrested for a warrant after she was caught stealing at Walmart. On Jan. 2, Officer Jacob Robertson was called to the store and met with Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel. He said Coats under-rang $37 worth of items and was stopped by employees before she could leave the store. Officers were called due to the dollar amount, and they determined Coats was wanted in Cherokee County. She was taken to the detention center for the warrant, and issued a citation for petit larceny.
Three juveniles were caught stealing $112 worth of items at Walmart Jan. 2. Asset Protection employee Misty Dick said one the girls took the price tags off a hoodie and wore it as their own throughout the store. They continued to remove tags from items in the lingerie section before they made their way to a closed register. They selected gum and lighters and concealed those items in their pockets. Dick said the three girls were stopped and escorted to the back of the store. Due to the three being juveniles, they were cited for petit larceny, and released to a legal guardian.
A passerby found unattended property near the Plaza Shopping Center Jan. 5. Detective Bryan Swim said the property included two blankets, a purse with no contents, a sheet, a radio, and a wooden shelf. The property was taken to the police department.
