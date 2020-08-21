Five men were arrested recently Tahlequah police busted a large house party.
On Aug. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan was dispatched to a house on Wisteria Lane on a noise complaint.
“When I arrived, I first saw a large group of about 30 people who took off running from the residence as I approached,” Jordan said in the police report. “When I stepped out of my car, I could see approximately 25 people in the garage and could smell the odor of marijuana from the street.”
Jordan said several partygoers ran into the house as he walked up to the garage. Bryce Daniel tried to shut the garage door by pressing the switch on the wall.
“Officer [Justin] Leatherwood [and I] held the door up with our hand. The door then began going back up, and Daniels pressed the button again,” Jordan said. “Officer Leatherwood [and I] both told Daniels to stop pushing the button, but he continued to the button three additional times.”
Daniels was taken to jail and booked for obstruction and minor in possession.
“Because this was the third time in two nights that officers had been called to disperse a large party, I decided to take names from everyone at the party so I could send a report to NSU Student Affairs,” Jordan said. “During the process of getting names, Pedro Moreno was found to be at the party. A warrant check found that Moreno had several active city warrants and [he] was arrested.”
According to the report, there were four underaged girls at the party, one being a 15-year-old. Sgt. Bryan Qualls and Lt. Dexter Scott were also taking names of partygoers, and three more underaged girls were there.
All were transported to the Tahlequah Police Department and released to their parents.
“Because of the large number of underage people who were drinking, and the presence of minors at the party, tenants Kobe Sala, Tatum Maupin, and Teegan Maupin were arrested for social hosting," the report said.
Jordan said there were several underaged kids who were intoxicated, and at least seven people under age 18 at the party.
