The Tahlequah Police Department chief addressed questions from residents and gave an update to last week's crime stats.
On Monday, Feb. 8, during his second Chief Chat video on Facebook Live, Nate King said they had a good week and logged 1,133 calls.
"We had 200 traffic stops, 36 pedestrian stops, 521 building checks," he said. "Our property crime numbers for the week, I thought, were pretty good. We had four total burglaries, three of which were vehicles."
King cited an "alarming number" of 15 shoplifting calls TPD responded to. He said there were nine motor vehicle crashes for the week.
"We had a couple of wet days and we're going to have a couple of wet days this week. I remind you to back off a little bit, be a little easier on the brake, and a little lighter on that gas pedal," said King.
TPD will have shift meetings with the patrol division. Trainings this week include an anti-bias training, a search and seizure training, and a body camera training.
"We also have a Hazard Mitigation kickoff with Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood this week," said King. "My staff and I will begin preliminary budget preparations."
King then addressed a post he had seen on social media about officers pulling over more people than usual.
"COVID-19 sometimes unintentionally caused us to withdrawal a little bit, played a little closer to the vest most of last year. We were working 12-hour shifts [and] we were low on PPE. Many of our officers have received the vaccine, we have ample PPE, and we've gotten back to having a noticeable traffic presence," he said.
Each shift at TPD is required to stop at least 70 vehicles per week.
"Now you break that down for the officers we have working," said King. "That's basically two traffic stops per day, per officer. We have no requirements on citations, and what we want is to be seen."
The goal of traffic enforcement is to reduce vehicle crashes, and that's been done over the years.
"Our accident numbers are about half of what they were four years ago. Our second thing for stopping cars is to make more contact with the public. The more contact we have with the public, the more chances we having of coming into contact with criminals," he said.
King told those who may have an issue during a traffic stop to let him know personally.
He said officers must ensure a fair day's work for a fair day's pay.
"So you're not paying us just to drive around for eight hours and to do some good in our community," said King.
What's next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, Feb. 15 at noon.
