Police chief announces releection bid

Lifelong Cherokee County resident Nate King has announced his candidacy in the upcoming race for Tahlequah police chief, a post to which he was elected eight years ago.
"I originally ran for chief because Tahlequah is my hometown, and I wanted to make a bigger difference," said King. "That is still my motivation - providing a safer community not only right now, but for generations to come."
King began his career in 1999 at Tahlequah Police Department. He received his bachelor's degree in management in 2008. During 20 years in law enforcement, King has served as a dispatcher, jailer, patrolman, supervisor, detective DARE officer, probation officer, and currently administrator.
"It has been my honor to serve not only the citizens, but the men and women of the Tahlequah Police Department for the past eight years. I promised to raise the bar eight years ago, and I believe we are still doing that," said King.
During King's current term, he has cut nearly half a million dollars from the operating budget and has added school resource officers at each Tahlequah campus.
"We continue to maintain body-worn cameras, in-car computers, eticket writers, and Tasers," said King "We continue to exceed the state requirements for mandatory training, and continue to implement up-to-date policies for our department."
King said one of the major issues is the growing number of people experiencing homelessness in the city. He recently partnered with a local church and kicked off the Home for the Holidays program, which is designed to help those in need with transportation and resources.
Other components of the strategic plan for TPD include adding a police-based social worker, updating the vehicle fleet, consolidating the 911 center, and implementing a community policing coordinator.
"We have worked tirelessly over the past eight years to give you a police department you can trust and be proud of. I will continue this work for the next four years," King said. "We are blessed to live in a community that works together, and we could not do our jobs without the assistance you provide each and every day. Let's continue to raise the bar."
