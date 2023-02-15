During a recent weekly chat session, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King discussed call numbers pertaining to property crime from 2022.
The number of burglary reports for 2022 dropped from 136 in 2021 to 108 last year.
"Our thefts were down, our car burglaries were down; the only thing that went up, property crime-wise, for us last year was robbery. We went from nine in 2021 to 11 in 2022," King said.
There was a 20 percent decline in report burglaries, 36 percent decline in car burglaries, and thefts had a 22 percent decline.
"I thought it was a really good year. I spoke to a group last week and the question was brought up, 'You're always talking about being short-handed, why are those numbers going down if you're so short-handed,'" he said.
King said traffic stops and pedestrian stops fall on a priority list when shifts are shorter in terms of staffing.
"We spend a lot more time in the neighborhoods, jiggling doors on your businesses when you're not open, and that's why those numbers probably went down some. Last year, we were able to really focus on getting in those neighborhoods, crunching the data week after week, as far as where burglaries were happening, when burglaries were happening and being able to custom-fit our patrol to fit the needs of Tahlequah," he said.
King said his department filed 1,232 criminal cases in 2022, with over 500 of those going to tribal court.
"Thirty-five percent of our criminal cases went to tribal court. I have a lunch scheduled with the [Cherokee Nation] Marshal Service this week to discuss how we can better jointly police Tahlequah. Right now, we operate under our cross-deputization agreement that's been in place for over 20 years," King said.
He said the partnership between TPD and CN has been "lopsided," post the McGirt ruling.
"Thirty-five percent of our resources are going toward that cross-deputization agreement. We have a $3.5 million budget, $1.2 million going toward [that agreement] and [we're] just looking for a little help as far as we've been so short-handed wanting to work with the CHMS to devise a better plan that both organizations can work together to police our community," he said.
In other news, King said the 911 furniture was installed at the PD, and they are awaiting electrical and IT work. The goal is to be moved in and settled down at the police department by the end of March. The police chief shared his Thought for the Day and quoted Dr. Seuss, "Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter, and those who matter don't mind."
"Don't be afraid of candid confrontation. A confrontation doesn't have to be negative, but don't be afraid to speak your mind, don't be afraid to go against the grain, so to speak. That's something as a young chief I struggled with a lot, as far as speaking up when I needed to speaking up, letting things go sometimes," he said.
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, Feb. 20 at noon.
