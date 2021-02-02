The Tahlequah police chief has begun addressing the public with updates and questions during a Facebook Live video.
On Monday, Feb. 1, Nate King said he plans to go live on the Tahlequah Police Department Facebook page to discuss data and answer questions.
“Every Monday at noon, I’m going to go live with updates from the police department," he said. “[I will] go over crime data, things going on in our community within the city, and we’re going to call this, ‘Chief Chat.’”
King said crime data for January 2021 included 13 burglaries, whereas there were 24 burglaries in 2020. There were 24 thefts, the same number as in 2020. TPD had 28 vehicle accidents, compared to the 38 reported in 2020.
“The training for the month was report writing. We’re really focused on quality control as this new year begins, as far as our quality of work that we do [and] the timeliness [in which] we do it,” said King.
The chief said four officers will be awarded the Police Life Saving medal for their life-saving measures when a woman overdosed on heroin.
“Officer Bryan Swim, Officer Steven Smith, Officer Thomas Donnell, and Officer Chris Smith will receive those awards for their actions on Jan. 24,” said King. “They responded and found a victim there who was unresponsive, not breathing, cold to the touch, and their face was pale.”
Officers administered two doses of Narcan and the woman was resuscitated and taken to the hospital.
TPD is kicking off an initiative called Camera Canvas, in which King is asking Tahlequah residents to register their security systems.
“Up front I will tell you, we will not have access to your system nor will we ask for access to your system,” said King. “What this database will do will assist us in investigating property crimes. If someone on your street is a victim of a crime and your camera is registered, it helps our detectives or patrol officers track down possible evidence.”
King may contact those with registered security systems to check their footage on certain dates and times. Those interested in registering their systems can do so over the phone with dispatch or records clerk Nikisha Goss at 918-456-8801.
As for the COVID-19 pandemic, King said numbers are still climbing and hospitals are full, and he reminded the public of the mask ordinance.
“If you’re going inside a business, if you’re going to be around people within 6 feet for any extended period of time, please wear your mask,” said King. “I know some of you may not believe in them and that’s your right, but what I’m going to pose to you today: Wearing your mask will not hurt a thing. It won’t make anything worse and it’s not that bad.”
Enterprise Fleet Management is something that’s never been done in Tahlequah. King said there are 10 new vehicles ordered for TPD.
“Currently, we’re on a 12-year cycle for a police car. A police car will stay on the streets of Tahlequah and being driven at least five days a week for about 12 years,” said King. “We have a vehicle that’s being driven day in and day out by one of our officers with 186,000 miles on it. These cars need to be dependable, our vehicles need to be dependable, and I’m thankful for city administration and for Enterprise [Rent-A-Car].”
Enterprise gives TPD a maintenance package and an avenue to offload those vehicles before they’ve depreciated.
“Within five years, we will have the entire patrol division outfitted in vehicles that are less than five years old with less than 50,000 miles,” said King. “That will help us in our performance because it gives us better equipment. It’ll help morale by keeping officers in better equipment, and I think it can be used as a recruitment tool for officer candidates.”
The last topic King touched on was the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling.
“That is coming to the Cherokee Nation [and] we are in the Capitol of Cherokee Nation. We’ve been preparing for this decision for this change for almost two years now,” said King.
TPD is cross-deputized with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and officers have participated with a Federal Bureau of Investigation working group for two years in preparation of the McGirt ruling.
The McGirt ruling is bringing many criminal cases back to square one. Cases wherein a Native American was convicted of one of the major crimes – murder, manslaughter, rape, assault with intent to kill, arson, burglary, and larceny – could be retried in federal court.
“That’s the biggest change you’ll see in Tahlequah. As far as the response to calls for service, the patrolling, you will not see a change at all,” said King.
King said he’s thankful for the partnership TPD has with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and with the District Attorney’s Office.
“I’m very proud to be in this district because [District Attorney] Jack Thorp is still working tirelessly to help this transition be as smooth as possible. He’s been thinking about it long before the decision came down and he’s still working on it day in and day out,” said King.
What’s next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, Feb. 8 at noon.
